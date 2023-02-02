Open AI Introduces Paid Subscription For ChatGPT With Add-On Features; Details Inside

The San Francisco-based technology start-up Open AI after getting a record user base within months has announced a paid subscription with more features. The subscription plan which is available for $20 a month gets more features with general access to the platform even during peak time with a high user base. The advantages include priority access to new features and updates as well as open access to ChatGPT even during peak hours.

"ChatGPT Plus is now available to clients in the United States, and we will begin the process of accepting people off our waitlist in the coming weeks," the company said in a statement.

The company also hinted towards launching subscription-based services in other parts of the globe soon. "We plan to expand access and support to additional countries and regions soon. By offering this subscription pricing, we will be able to help support free access available to as many people as possible," OpenAI added.

Late last year, the public was allowed to utilise ChatGPT. Since then, the company said, "millions of people have provided us with feedback, we've made several significant updates, and we've seen users find value across a range of professional use cases, including drafting and editing content, brainstorming ideas, getting assistance with programming, and learning new topics."

Additionally, the company is also planning to launch the ChatGPT API waitlist. "We are actively exploring options for lower-cost plans, business plans, and data packs for more availability," added the company in the statement.

A new tool that enables users to distinguish between articles produced by artificial intelligence and those written by humans was just released by the startup.

In conjunction with this, the US-based technology corporation Microsoft also declared that it will be collaborating with Open AI and investing a sizable sum of money in the project.

