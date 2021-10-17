New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: If you are a WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or any other social media platform user you must beware of online scamsters, as nowadays most of the frauds are happening on these platforms. It comes in the guise of a message received on these social media platforms that promise a gift or a benefit and invites you to click on a link. As soon as you click on the link, some app or malware will be downloaded in your phone or computer which will spy on you and send your crucial information to the scammer. Without being noticed these apps and malware can continue to remain in the system of your gadget and leak your personal information.

So if you have been directed to an anonymous website through random messages that ask you to fill out certain forms, be very careful. These forms are usually fake and they are designed in such a way that they look like an official bank or an institutional form. Their purpose is to get your personal details to rob your hard-earned money. Every year a large number of people are duped through these such mediums hatched by hackers.

Here's how you can avoid online frauds on social media platforms:

1. Whenever someone promises to offer you a big benefit and asks for money in return, never trust on such claims. They are usually fake and misleading.

2. Whenever someone asks you for your username and password or other personal information, consider it a scam because no bank or other legitimate business will ask you for such details.

3. Never share your credit and debit card numbers, CVV, PIN, Internet Banking User ID, Internet Banking Password with anyone.

4. Never share OTP (One Time Password) with anyone even if they claim to be from bank.

5. Remember banks never ask for your personal details through messages or links.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha