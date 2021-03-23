OnePlus finally unveiled its smartwatch. This watch comes with a circular dial of 46mm and it will have two buttons on the right side of the watch. Read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Technology Desk: OnePlus on Tuesday finally unveiled the much-awaited smartwatch. This watch comes with a circular dial of 46mm and it will have two buttons on the right side of the watch. Not only this, but it will come in two classy colours-- Moonlight silver and Midnight black. Adding further to the details, this brand new smartwatch will have various features like sleep tracking, heart rating monitoring, stress tracking, 120 workout modes and SpO2 sensor. The price of this watch is Rs 16,999.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma