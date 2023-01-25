'OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro' To Launch On Feb 7 With 'OnePlus 11' And 'Buds Pro 2'; Details

The Chinese technology company OnePlus, which is known for producing smartphones and other consumer electronics globally has announced that it would be launching the next generation flagship smart TV, the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro along with the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds 2 Pro at the Cloud 11. The event is scheduled for February 7 in Delhi.

Currently, OnePlus offers three TV series: the Y, U, and Q, with the Y being the most affordable, the U being the mid-range, and the Q being the flagship television set. Notably, with its updated specifications, the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro will succeed the Q1 Pro.

The landing page of the TV has already been created and the users can select ‘Notify Me’ for the future updates about the upcoming flagship TV sets. The TV is said to be available on Flipkart, Amazon, OnePlus online stores and offline retail stores.

"The new OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is expected to offer a number of superior hardware and software features, as well as serve as the hub for a premium, smarter connected ecosystem experience. With the new flagship OnePlus TV, we hope to redefine smart TV industry benchmarks in terms of unparalleled quality and a hassle-free user experience ", said OnePlus founder Pete Lau.

Furthermore, OnePlus will broaden its IoT connected ecosystem portfolio in India with the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro announced by the company.

Notably, OnePlus entered the flagship television market in 2019 with the Q1 series, which features a 55-inch 4K QLED screen with Dolby Vision and HDR support. The television runs the Android TV OS and comes with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Among other things, it has a 50W sound output with built-in Chromecast, voice assistant support, picture enhancement technologies, and Dolby Atmos audio support.