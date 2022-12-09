OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro Launched In India, Check Price And Specifications Here

The Chinese gadget manufacturer OnePlus has come up with yet another gadget but this time, it is a TV. OnePlus has launched a 55-inch Y1S Pro. Expanding its mid-range portfolio, the company has now launched the biggest Y1S Pro model. Earlier, only the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro and the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro were available for the Indian buyers.

However, the company has not made many interesting changes to the platform, and hence it would not be wrong to say that this TV is a bigger version of the existing OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro.

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro Specifications:

The brand-new OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro features a bezel-free design, a 55-inch 4K UHD panel, a speaker setup with a combined output of 24W, and Dolby Audio. Additionally, the television receives "seamless connectivity" with all of the OnePlus devices that are currently on the market and Auto Low Latency Mode, or ALLM.

The TV has three HDMI 2.1 ports (one of which supports eARC), two USB 2.0 ports, optical, ethernet, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. It runs Android TV 10 and has the OxygenPlay 2.0 user interface.

In terms of hardware, the television sports 2GB of RAM, 8GB of onboard storage, Google Assistant, and Chromecast support.

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro Price In India:

The newly added television will be added at a price of Rs 39,999 and will be available at a price of Rs 39,999. The television will be live for sale starting from December 13 (12 pm) on OnePlus.in, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline channels including OnePlus Experience Stores. For comparison, the 50-inch model costs Rs 32,999, while the 43-inch model costs Rs 29,999.