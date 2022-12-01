OnePlus To Launch New Monitors In India On December 12; Details Inside

The Chinese phone manufacturer OnePlus is now officially launching two of the new gaming monitors in India. The two models are named OnePlus Monitor X27 and the OnePlus Monitor E24. These will be gaming-centric monitors with the availability of sturdy stands.

The company has teased it on its official Instagram handle and announced it in the press not later. In the announcement, the company has also revealed the date on which the monitors will be launched. As per the reports, the company will launch two monitors on December 12 in India. The company has witnessed a tremendous year-on-year growth of 123% in the SMART TV industry which could be the reason why it is stepping into the other display-driven market.

Oneplus provided some information about the X27 and E24 monitors in a press release. Regarding the X27, it is a 27-inch premium monitor with minimal bezels, making it a great option for gamers. Oneplus will offer a high refresh rate and resolution for a better user experience because PC gaming is getting extremely popular in India.

On the other hand, the OnePlus E24 Monitor will be a 24-inch monitor and would sit below the X27 in terms of price and is more focused on daily usage and other day-to-day tasks including offices, studies, etc.

In terms of price, there are no official statements from the company. We believe that the company could price both products at a pretty affordable price in order to attract the Indian market.

Given that there are increasing numbers of gamers, many companies including some big names like Realme have entered into the monitor production. Recently, Realme has introduced a Flat Monitor with a bezel-less 23.8-inch full-HD (1,920x1080 pixels) LED panel and a refresh rate of 75Hz.