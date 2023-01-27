OnePlus Pad Likely To Launch On February 7 Along With Next Generation Flagship Phones: Report

OnePlus Pad likely to make its debut along with the flagship OnePlus 11 at Cloud 11 event on Feb 1. (Image-Twitter)

The Chinese technology company, which is preparing to launch its flagship phone, the OnePlus 11, as well as the OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus flagship TV series, is rumoured to be launching a smart tablet at its Cloud 11 event in Delhi on February 1, 2023.

This came after a reliable tipster, Abhishek Yadav, shared an alleged render of the android tablet claiming that it is the first official render. However, it could be possible that OnePlus would step into the Android tablet market as the company has been expanding its portfolio into plenty of different segments including gaming monitors and TVs.

According to reports, the tablet could be released for less than Rs 20,000 and would run Android 12L out of the box. According to the renders, the tablet could have a metallic body and a hideous rear camera bump in the top centre of the device. However, it will be interesting to see if the device will be officially launched in India at the upcoming Cloud 11 event. Android 12L is optimised for larger screens, with changes to the lock screen, home screen, notification slides, and other settings.

OnePlus Pad Specifications (Rumoured):

The OnePlus Pad could get a massive 12.4-inch full HD+ OLED display which will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor. Additionally, it would sport 6GB RAM and a 10,090 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus Pad could get a dual camera setup with a 13MP primary shooter paired with a 5MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone is said to be featuring an 8MP camera.

Interestingly, the company on its website has already confirmed the launch of the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the flagship OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro. Additionally, the company on its website also offers a variety of new discounts for its upcoming smartphones, and audio products by providing coupons.