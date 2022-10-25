OnePlus OTA Update: OnePlus 10T Gets Jio 5G Support; Here's How You Can Download The Update

An OTA update has been rolled out by OnePlus which has now incorporated Jio 5G services on the OnePlus 10T and also fixes some bugs to enhance the performance, smoothness, and fluency on the device. Jio 5G is included in the most recent OxygenOS A.10 update and customers can get their hands on 5G services after they update their phone. Additionally, it enhances network performance, communication stability, screen display effect, and Wi-Fi stability.

The update was launched on Monday, October 24, according to OnePlus, which made the announcement via a community forum. This is due to the necessity of carrier collaboration for the adoption of 5G. "Jio 5G is integrated into this version, although it is not currently available. Once they apply the update, users of Jio carriers can test out this feature after this date, it was enabled.

Here Is How You Can Update Your Phone:

Go to the Settings menu and find 'About Phone' to find out if the most recent OxygenOS 12 update has been installed on it. The phone will begin searching for the most recent software update when you tap Software Update.

Earlier, Jio has started its beta trials in 4 cities which includes Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi. Recently, Jio has revealed that Chennai users can also use the 5G services without making any changes to their SIM cards or 5G handsets.

What’s In The Phone:

There is a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display on the OnePlus 10T 5G with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs OxygenOS 12.1 on top of Android 12. An octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM power the smartphone.

Talking about the optics, the smartphone features three cameras on the back: a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. A 16MP selfie camera is present.

Three storage options are offered for the smartphone: an entry-level 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option which is priced at Rs 49,999; a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 54,999; and a 16GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 55,999.