OnePlus Officially Announces Buds Pro 2 With 'Spatial Audio' For Android 13 On February 7 | Details

The Chinese technology company Oneplus has officially announced the release of its flagship wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, outside of China on February 7, 2023, with Google’s Spatial Audio stability and enhanced compatibility. Spatial audio is known for creating an immersive audio experience that makes your content sound more authentic.

Notably, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is one of the first TWS earbuds to adopt Google’s signature spatial audio feature developed for Android 13. However, this gives a clear hint that the upcoming OnePlus 11.

“The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is one of the first TWS earbuds to adopt Google’s signature spatial audio feature developed for Android 13. This creates a multi-dimensional experience within a pair of tiny earbuds. Because of this, the sound always comes from a fixed position regardless of movement, with the same quality of 3D audio as in the cinema,” said OnePlus in a press statement.

Additionally, OnePlus has further announced the Buds Pro 2's spatial audio has been enhanced by the company in conjunction with Google to replicate the immersive, three-dimensional experience found in theatres.

“The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 elevates the spatial audio feature by utilising OnePlus' spatial rendering algorithm and IMU sensor, adding stability, compatibility with app expansions, and opening up its technology to other applications,” the statement added.

In its pursuit of seamless connections, the Buds Pro 2 boosts its efficiency with Android's Fast Pair feature, which allows you to quickly connect to nearby Android devices with a single tap. With Android's audio-switching feature, the Buds Pro 2 can connect to two Android devices at the same time and seamlessly switch audio between them based on your actions, eliminating the need to fiddle with Bluetooth settings.

Furthermore, OnePlus announced that it has created a custom stereo up-mixing algorithm to produce multi-dimensional sound from popular audio and video apps, taking into account the compatibility of the majority of audio sources on the market.