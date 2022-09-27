OnePlus Nord Smartwatch Launch: Price, Specifications Revealed Ahead Of Launch

AFTER launching so many successful and handy gadgets including smartphones, OnePlus is all set to launch another smartwatch. OnePlus has already created a dedicated landing page for its upcoming accessory named ‘Nord Watch’. It is going to launch on 28th September.

OnePlus has already mentioned the specifications and other important information regarding the watch on their official website and it seems quite interesting to us. However, the company has not revealed the price yet.

“The OnePlus Nord Watch will be available on Amazon and cost under Rs 10,000” tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted.

Expected Specs, Design Before The Launch:

The upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch will have a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz. Talking about the resolution, the company is expected to offer a 368 x 448 pixels panel with a peak brightness of 500 nits.

OnePlus will connect through Bluetooth 5.2 and offer the latest health tracking options like an SPO2 sensor, step count, heart rate monitoring, and stress rate monitoring. It is provided that the upcoming feature is most likely women’s health tracking.



The OnePlus Nord Watch will have over 100 customisable watch faces and over 100 sports modes in it.