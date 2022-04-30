New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Are you looking for a smartphone with maximum features in the mid-segment range? Well, we have the best option for you. Chinese mobile phone company OnePlus has recently launched its new edition OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which is the cheapest 5G phone from the brand. The smartphone is on sale, so hurry up and grab the opportunity.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G comes with Snapdragon 695 processor and 120Hz refresh rate. It has a battery of 5000mAh which supports 33W fast charging and has 64MP triple rear camera setup. Apart from this, 2MP depth and 2MP macro lens are available.

It is a dual sim phone that works on Oxygen OS 12.1 based on Android 12. The smartphone has a 6.59-inch full-HD + screen, which comes with 20:9 aspect ratio. It has Gorilla Glass for the protection of the display.

In terms of connectivity, the phone has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C port. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: SALE

The smartphone is on sale on Saturday. Buyers can purchase the phone from Amazon India with a discount. People can avail a discount of Rs 1500 on the OnePlus smartphone by using an SBI credit card to make the payment or buy on EMI transactions.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Price

For the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant the price is Rs 19,999.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is for Rs 21,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Colour options

The handset has been launched in two color options – Black Dusk and Blue Tide.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha