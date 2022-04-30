New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk:  Are you looking for a smartphone with maximum features in the mid-segment range? Well, we have the best option for you. Chinese mobile phone company OnePlus has recently launched its new edition OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which is the cheapest 5G phone from the brand. The smartphone is on sale, so hurry up and grab the opportunity.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G comes with Snapdragon 695 processor and 120Hz refresh rate. It has a battery of 5000mAh which supports 33W fast charging and has 64MP triple rear camera setup. Apart from this, 2MP depth and 2MP macro lens are available.

It is a dual sim phone that works on Oxygen OS 12.1 based on Android 12. The smartphone has a 6.59-inch full-HD + screen, which comes with 20:9 aspect ratio. It has Gorilla Glass for the protection of the display.

Also Read
Google now allows users to keep personal information 'private' in search..
Google now allows users to keep personal information 'private' in search..

In terms of connectivity, the phone has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C port. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: SALE

The smartphone is on sale on Saturday. Buyers can purchase the phone from Amazon India with a discount. People can avail a discount of Rs 1500 on the OnePlus smartphone by using an SBI credit card to make the payment or buy on EMI transactions.

Also Read
Apple launches 'smart' water bottles HidrateSpark for Rs 4,600; check its..
Apple launches 'smart' water bottles HidrateSpark for Rs 4,600; check its..

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Price

For the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant the price is Rs 19,999.
The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is for Rs 21,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Colour options

The handset has been launched in two color options – Black Dusk and Blue Tide.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha