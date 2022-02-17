New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Chinese smartphone OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is all set to launch in India, along with the company's latest OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge smart TV models. OnePlus will hold the virtual event for the launch at 7 pm in India. The event will be live-streamed on the OnePlus India YouTube channel and on the company's website.

Here's a look at all you need to know about the OnePlus devices to be launched today.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor. It is expected to be paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage options. Moreover, the device will come with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with a triple rear camera setup. It may include a 64MP primary, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro lens. The selfie camera is expected to be 16MP. OnePlus has also confirmed that OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will feature 65W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Price

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G could begin at Rs. 23,999 for a base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while an 8GB+128GB storage variant could be priced at Rs 25,999. The phone will launch in Bahama Blue and Grey Mirror color options.

OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge features

The new smart TVs might see features such as 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision, and Atmos. According to the OnePlus' website, both OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge will feature a gamma engine for improved details and will run on Android TV 11 with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) while gaming.

Price

Depending upon size, the Y1S is likely to get a price of under Rs. 30000 for the 43 inches, and the Y1S Edge, Rs. 35000 for the 43 inches.

Watch the launch here:

Posted By: Sugandha Jha