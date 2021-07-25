If one chooses to purchase OnePlus Nord 2 5G through OnePlus.in or OnePlus store app then the buyer will be eligible to get the OnePlus Band at a discounted price of Rs 1,499 instead of the regular price of Rs 1,499.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Starting July 26, OnePlus Nord 2 5G will go on an early access sale in India through OnePlus official website and Amazon. However, the early access of OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be available only for Amazon Prime members and OnePlus Red Cable club members.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is available will be 128 GB and 256 GB storage variants, the second one priced at Rs 29,999. The company has said that the 128 GB variant will be made available from August 30 onward.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Open sale dates

OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be out for open sale on Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus franchise stores and retail partners from July 28. However, in the open sale, OnePlus Nord 2 5G will not be available in the Green Wood colour as reports have emerged that the smartphone will be available only in the month of August.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Discounts and offers

OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes with a Rs 1,000 instant discount for purchases made via credit cards through Amazon, OnePlus.in and OnePlus store app. The premium smartphone is being offered with no cost EMI for credit card-made EMI transactions for up to a period of six months.

The customers are also offered an additional Rs 1,000 discount if they choose to exchange their old smartphones for the period falling during July 26 to July 31.

The phone features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh ratem, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma