New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: OnePlus Nord 2 is finally launching in India this July. OnePlus has revealed the launch date of OnePlus Nord as July 22.

OnePlus is also hosting a contest, winning which the contestants stand a chance to win the OnePlus Nord 2.

OnePlus Nord 2: What is new?

OnePlus, for the first time since its launch, will use a chipset other than the one made by Qualcomm. OnePlus Nord 2 will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Artificial Intelligence chip.

OnePlus has developed the chipset in collaboration with Dimensity Open Resource Architecture.

The AI-advanced chipset will result in better Camera quality in terms of optimal utilisation of given lenses. With this, OnePlus Nord 2 will also bear a seamless gaming experience as well as a better response time.

Get Notified on https://t.co/zMYReDQeSb and stand a chance to win the OnePlus Nord 2 5G - https://t.co/hh6l42Dggc pic.twitter.com/MEKOCu5cdl — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 8, 2021

OnePlus Nord 2: Specifications and Price

OnePlus Nord 2 is likely to present itself as a mid-priced smartphone device with premium specifications, bearing an AMOLED display featuring a 90 Hz refresh rate. The highest variant of the smartphone is expected to come with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The device, like OnePlus Nord CE 5G, may support 30 W fast charging while coming with 64 megapixel rear cameras.

On pricing, there is no official update so far but the OnePlus Nord 2 could be priced under ₹30,000.

OnePlus Nord 2: Where can you buy?

OnePlus has tied up with Amazon India for retail selling of the OnePlus Nord 2. The device will be available on Amazon along with official OnePlus stores across India.

OnePlus Nord is one of the most ambitious flagship series of the smartphone major. In an interview with Forbes, Pete Lau, the co-founder of OnePlus said that OnePlus aims to sell 25 million smartphones of the Nord series before the end of 2023. The company has already sold one million units as of June-end this year, meaning that the company expects to sell 2.4 Crore units of Nord series smartphones in the next 29 months.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma