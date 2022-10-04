OnePlus Launches Nord Watch With 30-Day Battery Backup, Sale To Start From Today; Check Features, Prices Here

OnePlus recently launched its budget smartwatch ‘NORD’ with an attractive set of features which include a 1.78-inch AMOLED display and a 60 Hz refresh rate. The watch is all set to go on sale today from 12 noon on Amazon.

This festive season, OnePlus launched another exciting feature which OnePlus claims is, the Nord watch offers up to 30 days of battery life that too with a bright screen and sports tracking.



Oneplus Nord Watch Specifications:

The watch has a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 368*448 pixels and a brightness of 500 nits. The watch has a button to operate on its right side and The CPU SF32LB555V4O6 has been installed in it.

The watch lacks its own GPS but you can track your movement on your phone as it comes with Bluetooth 5.2 and is IP68-rated for complete dust and water protection. It can auto-detect that you are doing exercises and it supports more than 100 exercise types.

OnePlus, which entered the Indian market last year is now targeting the price-sensitive audience. It is a unisex wearable and can measure heart rate, a SpO2 monitor for oxygen monitoring, and supports sleep tracking as well. Not only limited to this, but it can also help women track their monthly menstrual cycle.



It consists of zinc and plastic, while the band offered is made of silicone. The battery capacity is 230 mAh and can allegedly work for 10 days straight after active usage. If used in low power mode, it can function for up to 30 days straight.

The watch is compatible with both Android and iOS.



OnePlus Nord Price:

OnePlus has launched Nord Watch at an affordable price of ₹4,999. Customers can avail of a discount of ₹500 on Nord Watch if using Axis Bank debit or credit card for the transaction.

Deep Blue and Midnight Black are the two available colour options. You can get your hands on this watch by purchasing it on Amazon or the nearest OnePlus Store.