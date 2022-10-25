OnePlus Launches Nord N300 5G; Check Expected Price, Specifications And Features Here

OnePlus has launched its yet another mid-range smartphone which is an impressive addition to the Nord series in the US. The OnePlus Nord N300 5G features an HD+ display along with a 90Hz refresh rate. The all-new Nord N300 5G is set to succeed the Nord N200 5G which features a Snapdragon 480 SoC.

OnePlus Nord N300 5G Specifications:

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB with the help of a MicroSD card.

A 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC rapid charging capabilities is included. OxygenOS 13 is preinstalled on Android 13 for the OnePlus Nord N300 5G. According to reports, this 5G smartphone supports the 5G bands N2, N25, N41, N66, N71, and N77.

Talking about the optics, the phone features a dual rear camera setup which has a 48-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel depth lens. Along with this, the phone also has features like Nightscape and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) for sharp low-light pictures and moving shots.

The cost and international availability of this smartphone have not been made public by OnePlus.

OnePlus Nord N300 5G Price:

The only 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option for the OnePlus Nord N300 5G is available in Midnight Jade shade. The price for this OnePlus smartphone starts at $228. (roughly around Rs. 19,000). The US T-Mobile and Metro networks will start selling it on November 3 at 9 am EST / 6:30 pm IST.