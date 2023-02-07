Cloud 11 Event: OnePlus Launches Its First Ever Tablet 'OnePlus Pad' With Stylus And Magnetic Keyboard Support

OnePlus, Chinese smartphone maker, has launched its first ever tablet called OnePlus Pad and is offered with stylus and magnetic keyboard support.

By Ashish Singh
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 08:10 PM IST
Minute Read
Cloud 11 Event: OnePlus Pad launched in India. (Image-Twitter)

The Chinese smartphone maker Oneplus which is constantly working on making different gadgets has now introduced its first ever tablet, the OnePlus Pad in the Cloud 11 event held in New Delhi. Along with it, the company has also introduced its first ever keyboard which supports the Pad directly. Additionally, the Pad will support stylus and interestingly both of them would be offered with the tablet in the box.

OnePlus Pad Specifications:

The new OnePlus Pad has made its debut with the 11.61-inch LCD with a refresh rate panel of 144Hz, a resolution of 2800X2000 pixels, and 500 Nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the tablet will feature a Dimensity 9000 chipset paired with up to 12 GB of RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and a 9510 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. The tablet gets charged to 90 percent in just an hour and the company also claims a 1-month standby life.

Additionally, the tablet gets a 7.5 Readfit screen along with Omni bearing sound field (with Dolby support), and cellular data sharing option as prominent features.

Speaking of the optics, the company has offered a dual camera setup with a 13MP primary shooter along with a 5 MP secondary shooter. For selfies and video calls, the tablet has an 8MP front camera.

OnePlus Pad Price In India:

The company has not announced the price as of now and asked to stay tuned for further updates. The company has announced that the pre-booking would start in April this year.

