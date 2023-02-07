OnePlus Cloud 11 Event: What To Expect? Know When And Where To Watch Mega Launch Event

OnePlus Cloud 11: Know when and where to watch the event. (Image-Twitter)

The Chinese consumer electronic maker OnePlus is all set to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone along with plenty of more products today at the Cloud 11 Event happening in New Delhi. The event is set to begin at 7:30 PM at GMR Grounds, AeroCity, New Delhi.

OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch When And Where To Watch:

The event is open to all and anyone can book the tickets on PayTm Insider. Additionally, the official social media handles of the company would live stream the event from 7:30 onwards. If you are a OnePlus fan, you can even register for the OnePlus Could 11 Launch Event page for the announcements.

OnePlus Cloud 11 What To Expect?

This year's Cloud 11 event will witness the introduction of several new products, but the introduction of two new flagship phones could be the event's highlight. Here are the gadgets that we know will be going to launch at the event:

1. OnePlus 11 5G: The brand’s flagship offering which was recently launched in China is all set to make its entry in India today. The phone would be offered with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor along with flagship specifications and a triple camera setup. Additionally, it would see an AMOLED display along with a refresh rate panel of 120 Hz.

2. OnePlus 11R 5G: Another phone that will be released alongside the OnePlus 11 is expected to have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera sensor. The phone would also include an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a large 5000mAh battery with fast charging functionality.

3. OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus TV, OnePlus Pad: With the flagship phones, the brand will also launch its next-generation earbuds. Additionally, the brand would also launch the next-generation Smart TV and its first-ever Tablet.