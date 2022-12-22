OnePlus Buds Pro 2 To Come With Stem-Design; See First Pics Here

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2's design, which will debut on February 7, 2023, alongside the OnePlus 11, has been made public online. This came after the business publicly released a photo of the Buds Pro 2's packaging, which gave us a hint as to the available colour options and other features, including the design aspect.

The upcoming truly wireless stereo buds seem a bit similar to the existing OnePlus Buds Pro along with the design of the stem. The post also clarifies that the buds will have a mixture of matte and glossy finish.

Speaking of the audio and hardware, the Buds Pro 2 reportedly sports a dual 11mm and 6mm audio driver in combination with the three in-built microphones. The buds will have active noise cancellation, ambient mode, and other impressive features. Interestingly, the silicon tips are still present for the better in-ear fit and effective noise cancellation.

On the other hand, the carry case looks a bit classy with a proper matte premium finish. It will be offered with a pebble-like shape along with Type-C charging port. However, it still remains a mystery if the Buds Pro 2 will support wireless charging or not.

With the active noise cancellation "on," the upcoming Buds Pro 2 may operate for at least 6 hours, while the buds may operate for at least 9 hours without the active noise cancellation. The Chinese manufacturer is anticipated to release the buds with a carry case that can charge them for at least two charges, as is customary.

Additionally, the Dynaudio-tuned OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is anticipated to deliver better audio output. The retail package confirms that the Buds Pro 2 will support codecs like LHDC 4.0 and Hi-Res audio output.

The company has not made any statements regarding the pricing of its premium product but we expect that the product will cost over Rs 10,000 in India with more colour options.