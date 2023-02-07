Cloud 11 Event: OnePlus Buds Pro 2, Buds Pro 2R Launched With Google's Spatial Audio Support; Check Price, Specifications Here

Oneplus after a series of new launches including two new smartphones, one tablet, and two performance smartphones have launched the next generation of its truly wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. As a surprise, the company has introduced the mid-range OnePlus Buds Pro 2R as well.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Specifications:

The company has announced the next generation OnePlus Buds Pro at the Cloud 11 event today. The main addition is Google's Spatial Audio stability and enhanced compatibility which makes the sound clear and the experience more immersive.

The company has introduced melody boost dual drivers along with 6mm tweeters and 11mm woofers with great bass and a promise for LHDC 5.0. OnePlus has also claimed that it has provided personalised audio by providing Audio ID 2.0 for a better customised experience (even detects the shape of the ear canal). Furthermore, the company has provided soundscape tuning along with 2.5X better and smarter active noise cancellation.

Speaking of the battery backup, the buds pro 2 can provide Up to 39 hours of listening, and 10 minutes of charging can provide a 10-hour listening experience.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 also gets support for fast pairing, low latency of 54 ms, dual connection, 3 mics with advanced audio reduction for better calling, and IP 55 certifications.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Price:

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is available in two models: the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R. Both buds will be available on February 14 for Rs 9,999 for the Buds Pro 2R and Rs 11,999 for the Buds Pro 2. Notably, true wireless earphones are available in three distinct colours.