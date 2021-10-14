New Delhi | Technology Desk: Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has launched its OnePlus 9RT 5G in China, and the phone is soon expected to make an entry in India. The phone comes as an upgrade to the OnePlus 9R which was launched earlier this year. In terms of designs both the models are similar, however, there is a significant difference in terms of cameras and processors of both phones.

If you are planning to buy a solid phone in a decent budget range then, the OnePlus 9RT 5G can be an option for you. Here’s an in-depth detail about the device.

Processor: OnePlus 9RT smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and will work on the latest Android 11 based operating system. OnePlus 9RT 5G comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Display: The OnePlus 9RT smartphone has a 6.62-inch FHD+ display panel with a resolution of (1,080x2,400 pixels). The phone also has a Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1300 nits of peak brightness, and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Camera: The OnePlus 9RT smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup. Its main camera will be of 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS support and f/1.8 aperture. The phone also has a 16MP secondary with a 2MP macro lens. The phone will come with dual-LED flash support and the main camera of the OnePlus 9RT 5G will come can record 4K videos up to 60fps.

Connectivity: Connectivity options on the OnePlus 9RT include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Price: The base variant of the OnePlus 9RT with 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at CNY 3,299 (about Rs 38,600). While the price of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is CNY 3,499 (about Rs 40,900). Whereas the OnePlus 9RT smartphone costs CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs 44,400) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen