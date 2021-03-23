OnePlus 9R launched with 240 Hz touch sample rate, Cyberpunk filter at Rs 39,999, check details
New Delhi| Jagran Technology Desk: OnePlus on Tuesday unveiled the highly anticipated OnePlus 9R smartphone with a 120 Hz display and 240 Hz touch sample rate with 5G support and sloping side. The OnePlus 9R is available at Rs 39,999. In the much-anticipated series, the Chinese company also launched three smartphones-- OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R. For the first time, the company also launched a smartwatch with a circular dial of 46 mm.
Have a look at the specifications of the OnePlus 9R:
Posted By: Deeksha Sharma
