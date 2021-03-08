One Plus revealed in the statement that it has joined hands with the camera manufacturer Hasselblad, and it will launch its new OnePlus 9 series on THIS date, check details.

New Delhi| Jagran Tech Desk: The much-awaited OnePlus 9 series with advanced Hasselblad camera is all set to launch on March 23, the company revealed in an official statement. The company also mentioned in the statement that it has joined hands with the Swedish camera manufacturer Hasselblad, and it will provide several advanced features in the latest series of the phone.

Taking to the microblogging site, the official Twitter handle of OnePlus India shared a 1-minute long advertisement, in which it revealed the first look of the One Plus 9 series phone. The caption read, "It all begins with a simple thought. Discover the #OnePlus9Series, co-developed with @Hasselblad, on March 23."

It all begins with a simple thought. Discover the #OnePlus9Series, co-developed with @Hasselblad, on March 23.



According to several media reports, there is a high chance that OnePlus will launch three new smartphones and that will be the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9E or OnePlus 9R.

It is also expected that this latest series of OnePlus will have advanced features like a quad-camera setup, a rectangular-shaped camera with a Hasselblad sensor. There are also rumours doing rounds that claim that this upcoming series of the phone will have a 120 Hz refresh rate support, and not only this but also a 6.7-inch QHD+display.

How will the OnePlus 9 series be different from the OnePlus 8 series?

The expected features of the OnePlus 9 series are:

It is expected that this phone would have a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and the storage of this phone is likely to be 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage. This phone will come with a Hasselblad sensor camera setup and will have a 90Hz display, and 48MP primary camera.

Features of One Plus 8 Series:

This phone has features like a 6.55-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It has amazing camera quality that comes with a 48 MP+16MP+2MP rear camera, and a 16 MP front camera. Talking about the battery backup of this phone, it has 4300mAh. The storage of this phone has 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

