New Delhi| Jagran Technology Desk: OnePlus launched the much-awaited OnePlus 9 series on Tuesday in which three phones and one smartwatch was unveiled. The phones were-- OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R. Well, talking about the OnePlus 9 Pro phone, it is a phone that has all the advanced features from Hasselblad camera to warp fast charging, and all of it comes at a reasonable price. The Chinese company launched the OnePlus 9 series phone with amazing specification and advanced features that are set to give a tough competition to other phones, but the question here is, would the OnePlus 9 Pro be able to compete with top-notch phones like Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro? Well, for that we have made a comparison table of these three phones, and you can see the specifications and features of all three phones here:
|OnePlus 9 Pro
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
|iPhone 12 Pro
|Display
|6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED
|6.8 inches, 1440 x 3200p (Quad HD+), AMOLED
|6.7 inches, 1284 x 2778p (Full HD+), Super Retina XDR OLED
|Camera
|Hasselblad camera with 48MP Main + 50MP Ultra-Wide + 8MP telephoto + 2MP monochrome.
|Quad camera 108 + 10 + 10 + 12 MP,
40 MP front camera
|12 + 12 + 12 MP, Dual 12 MP + SL 3D front camera
|Battery
|Warp fast charge 65T with 4500mAh battery capacity
|5000 mAh, fast charging 25W, wireless charging 15W
|3687 mAh, fast charging 20W, wireless charging 15W
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 120Hz refresh rate
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, octa-core 2.84 GHz
|Apple A14 Bionic, Hexa-core 3.1 GHz
|Colours
|Stellar Black, Pine Green and Morning Mist
|Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Black
|
|Price
|Rs 64,999
|Rs 69,999
|Rs 1,19,000
OnePlus also launched its first-ever smartwatch named the OnePlus watch. This watch has all the features like 120 workout modes, SpO2 sensor, with a classic round dial of 46 mm. This watch is available in two colours that are-- Moonlight silver and Midnight black.
