OnePlus also launched its first-ever smartwatch named the OnePlus watch. This watch has all the features like 120 workout modes, SpO2 sensor, with a classic round dial of 46 mm, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Technology Desk: OnePlus launched the much-awaited OnePlus 9 series on Tuesday in which three phones and one smartwatch was unveiled. The phones were-- OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R. Well, talking about the OnePlus 9 Pro phone, it is a phone that has all the advanced features from Hasselblad camera to warp fast charging, and all of it comes at a reasonable price. The Chinese company launched the OnePlus 9 series phone with amazing specification and advanced features that are set to give a tough competition to other phones, but the question here is, would the OnePlus 9 Pro be able to compete with top-notch phones like Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro? Well, for that we have made a comparison table of these three phones, and you can see the specifications and features of all three phones here:

OnePlus 9 Pro Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra iPhone 12 Pro Display 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED 6.8 inches, 1440 x 3200p (Quad HD+), AMOLED 6.7 inches, 1284 x 2778p (Full HD+), Super Retina XDR OLED Camera Hasselblad camera with 48MP Main + 50MP Ultra-Wide + 8MP telephoto + 2MP monochrome. Quad camera 108 + 10 + 10 + 12 MP,

40 MP front camera 12 + 12 + 12 MP, Dual 12 MP + SL 3D front camera Battery Warp fast charge 65T with 4500mAh battery capacity 5000 mAh, fast charging 25W, wireless charging 15W 3687 mAh, fast charging 20W, wireless charging 15W Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 120Hz refresh rate Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, octa-core 2.84 GHz Apple A14 Bionic, Hexa-core 3.1 GHz Colours Stellar Black, Pine Green and Morning Mist Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Black

Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue Price Rs 64,999 Rs 69,999 Rs 1,19,000

OnePlus also launched its first-ever smartwatch named the OnePlus watch. This watch has all the features like 120 workout modes, SpO2 sensor, with a classic round dial of 46 mm. This watch is available in two colours that are-- Moonlight silver and Midnight black.

Did you like the latest OnePlus 9 series? Do let us know in the comment section.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma