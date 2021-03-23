OnePlus will launch three smartphones at the virtual event, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R. The company will also unveil its first-ever smartwatch series which will be called OnePlus Watch.

New Delhi| Jagran Technology Desk: OnePlus 9 launch has finally started. The company launched three phones in the virtual event that are-- OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R. The Chinese company has also launched the first-ever smartwatch series which will be called OnePlus Watch. The flagship series is being launched in India ahead of the festival Holi. Earlier, the company announced that it has partnered with the leading camera company Hasselblad, thus it is expected that OnePlus will announce updates about the latest advanced camera features. The live streaming of the launch event will take place on the YouTube channel of OnePlus.

Here are the live updates of the event:

8:28 PM: OnePlus watch will be available in two colours that are-- Moonlight silver and Midnight black.

8:20 PM: OnePlus watch to have 46mm size, a minimal circular layout, and steel grade body.

8:12 PM: One Plus 9 variant will have colours like Winter mist, astral black and arctic sky.

8:08 PM: OnePlus series comes with warp charger that can charge the phone 65% in just 15 minutes. It can charge wirelessly with hyper Touch with 6x faster touch response.

8:06 PM: OnePlus 9 comes 888 5G snapdragon Qualcomm processor that is 35% faster.

8:01 PM: The OnePlus 9 series will come with premium material, elegant finish, and curved design.

8:00 PM : OnePlus 9 pro comes in three colours like silver, pine green, and stellar black.

7:53 PM: The OnePlus 9 camera comes with details like a 16MP front camera, 2x2 on-chip lens, nightscape video feature, among others.

7:49 PM: OnePlus cameras are more capable than ever before, and it gives more natural colour, lightning focus, said John Diele.

7:48 PM: He further said that OnePlus 9 Pro camera has Natural Colour Calibration and a much larger sensor, the company claims the sensor is much larger than the iPhone 12.

7:45 PM: John Diele, VP of Hasselblad, gave details about the enhancing camera features.

7:41 PM: The co-founder Pete Lau has introduced the Hasselblad camera.

7:30 PM: OnePlus event to begin soon, stay tuned for more updates.

7:20 PM: OnePlus Event to begin at 7:30 PM

Are you ready to meet the #OnePlus9Series? Today marks the launch of our greatest flagship series yet, tune in at 10 AM EDT / 2 PM GMT / 7:30 PM IST to be a part of it. https://t.co/jNKHKaOYza pic.twitter.com/zaOG2uloSu — OnePlus 9 (@oneplus) March 23, 2021

Ahead of the launch of the event, the OnePlus 9 is expected to go on sale on Amazon and it will also be sold on OnepLus 9's exclusive website.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma