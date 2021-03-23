As expected, OnePlus 9 Pro is the company's flagship phone, aimed at competing with Samsung S21 Ultra and Apple iPhone 12 Pro.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: OnePlus on Tuesday launched two smartphones in its much-awaited OnePlus 9 series - the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. As expected, OnePlus 9 Pro is the company's flagship phone, aimed at competing with Samsung S21 Ultra and Apple iPhone 12 Pro.

The OnePlus 9 is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8+128GB variant and Rs 54,999 for the 12+256GB variant. The OnePlus 9 Pro costs Rs 64,999 for the 8+128GB variant and Rs 69,999 for the 12+256GB variant.

At the virtual launch event, the company focused on talking about the enhanced camera quality of OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9, which have been developed in partnership with Hassleblad.

The OnePlus 9 Pro, which is priced way less than the Sansung S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro, features a curved 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display that is also clocked at 120Hz.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta