The company also launched OnePlus Nord Gray Ash Edition, which will be available in India from October 17 and has been priced at Rs 29,999.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: OnePlus on Wednesday launched the much-anticipated OnePlus 8G 5T which comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and a 6.55-inch flat AMOLED display, along with ultra-fast charging. Priced at Rs 42,999, OnePlus 8T 5G will be available for sale in India on Amazon from October 17.

Other than these two phones, OnePlus also launched OnePlus Buds Z which come at a starting price of $49.99 and are replete with features like interchangeable silicone tips, bass boost and up to 20 hours battery life.

Let's take a look at the specs, features, prices and availability of OnePlus 8T 5G and OnePlus Nord Gray Ash Edition:

OnePlus 8T 5G

OnePlus 8T 5G has been priced at Rs 42,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 45,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The phones will go on sale on Amazon astarting October 17 while early access starts on October 16. The 8GB+128GB will be available in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver colour options while the 12GB+256GB variant is available only in Aquamarine Green colour variant.

Processor: The OnePlus 8G 5T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor instead of the latest Snapdragon 865+ and runs OxygenOS based on the latest Android 11 operating system. It also has a 285 per cent larger vapor chamber for better gaming performance.

Display: OnePlus 8T 5G features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel supports sRGB, Display P3 and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The company has ditched curved edges and opted for a flat display, similar to the OnePlus 7T. There is a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

Camera: OnePlus 8T 5G sports a rear quad camera setup which includes a 48MP primary camera, 16MP ultra-wide with 123-degree field of view, 5MP macro camera and 2MP monochrome camera. OnePlus 8T camera can automatically switch to Nightscape mode.

Other Specs:

Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

4,500 mAh battery with Warp Charge 65

4K video at 30/60 fps, 1080p video at 30/60 fpsa

Fnatic Mode

OnePlus Nord Gray Ash

OnePlus launched the Gray Ash colour variant (special edition) of OnePlus Nord which has priced at Rs 29,999 and will be available in India from October 16. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 620 GPU and runs on Android 10 based OxygenOS 10.0.

The new special edition of Nord features 6.44-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution display that uses an AMOLED panel with a dual punch-hole cutout.

OnePlus Nord Gray Ash sports a rear quad camera setup which includes a primary 48MP camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 119-degree field-of-view, a 5MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. It also features a 32MP primary selfie camera accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 105-degree field-of-view.

Other Features:

in-display fingerprint sensor

in-display fingerprint sensor 4,115mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging

Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta