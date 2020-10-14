Priced at Rs 29,999, OnePlus Nord Gray Ash variant will be available in India from October 16.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: OnePlus is set to launch the much-anticipated OnePlus 8T 5G at its launch event today which will begin atg 7:30 pm. According to reports, the company is also expected to unveil OnePlus Nord Special Edition along with OnePlus 8T 5G.

In multiple posts across its social media handles too, OnePlus has revealed that a Special Edition of its mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord is set to be unveiled and could come in a sandstone finish.

Following the global launch, OnePlus 8T 5G will be available on Amazon in India from October 17. The livestream of the launch can be watched on the company's YouTube channel, its official website and also on OnePlus World.

As per reports, OnePlus 8T 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage may get priced at Rs. 42,999 while the 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant can be priced at Rs. 45,999.

Except for the exact pricing, leaks have suggested almost everything for the upcoming phone, including that will be available in Lunar silver color and Aquamarine color variants.

Here are the highlights of the launch of OnePlus 8T 5G:

08:12 pm: OnePlus 8T 5G Prices: 8+128GB version priced at Rs 42,999; 12+256GB version priced at Rs 45,999. To be available on Amazon and OnePlus store in India. Early access sale on Oct 16, Open sale on Oct 17.

08:11 pm: OnePlus Buds Z launched at $49.99.

Feel the BOOOOM with our new #OnePlusBudsZ, perfect for those who like to keep active!

✅ Bass Boost

✅ IP55 Rating

✅ 4.35 grams

✅ 20 hours of battery life



Music to your ears. #UltraStopsAtNothing pic.twitter.com/eBzWyajnsQ — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 14, 2020

08:06 pm:

With #OxygenOS11, we've introduced an even faster and smoother experience packed full of useful new features like AOD, easier one-handed operation and Zen Mode 2.0! #UltraStopsAtNothing pic.twitter.com/alcJ7g1K2v — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 14, 2020

07:59 pm: OnePlus comes with Oxygen OS11 from Android 11, along with Always On display.

07:58 pm: Camera: 48 MP main camera, 16 MP Ultra Wide camera, Macro Camera, Monochrome Camera.

Let's talk cameras. The #OnePlus8T5G is hooking you up with an impressive quad camera system and Nightscape upgrades 📸#UltraStopsAtNothing pic.twitter.com/27Dt9GKyma — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 14, 2020

07:57 pm: OnePlus 8T 5G will come in two RAM and storage options--- 8GB LPDDR4X / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB / 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage.

7:56 pm:

What does all that optimized hardware mean? Shots like these 👇 Like what you see?

#UltraStopsAtNothing pic.twitter.com/9f6kQs5lmJ — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 14, 2020

7:53 pm: The OnePlus 8T 5G feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem along with Adreno 650 GPU.

7:51 pm: OnePlus 8T 5G comes with a 6.55-inch, 120Hz refresh rate display.

7:48 pm:

"What do you need for superior smartphone performance?

✅ Snapdragon 865

✅ 12 GB RAM

✅ UFS 3.1

✅ Dolby Atmos#OnePlus8T5G has it all.#UltraStopsAtNothing pic.twitter.com/PchieUk5oT — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 14, 2020

7:46 pm: OnePlus 8T 5G comes with Featherlight 188 g and slender 8.4 mm design

From the featherlight 188 g and slender 8.4 mm design to the Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver colors, the #OnePlus8T5G is a pleasure to hold and behold. #UltraStopsAtNothing pic.twitter.com/Dls86Pkh9x — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 14, 2020

7:43 pm: OnePlus 8T 5G to comes with 120 Hz flat display.

7:41 pm: OnePlus 8T 5G to be available in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver colour options.

7:36 pm: OnePlus 8T launched.

7:34 pm: Oneplus Nord Special Edition launched in Gray Ash colour. Available in India for Rs 29,999 from October 16.

7:30 pm: The launch event begins. Stay tuned for all updates on the launch of the much-awaited phone.

