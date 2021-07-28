The latest update brings a number of system improvements such as reduced power consumption and improved overheating control management. The other issues that have been resolved involve crashing of file manager application.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: OnePlus 7 series has received a new OxygenOS 11 update that brings a number of system improvements for an optimised performance and user experience. The update comes months after OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T smartphones were updated with Android 11 in March this year. However, a month after in April, the company released a hotfix build to make sure that the bugs in the original release were deal with for an optimal performance.

The new update comes with version OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 and brings the Android security patch up to June 2021.

OnePlus 7 series latest update: Regions covered

The OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 update has been released for users in India, North America and Europe.

OnePlus 7 series OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 update: Improved performance parameters

The latest update brings a number of system improvements such as reduced power consumption and improved overheating control management. The other issues that have been resolved involve crashing of file manager application.

The company claims that with the latest update, the issues with playing high-definition videos on certain platforms despite required internet speeds.

OnePlus 7 series latest update: The camera fixes

In terms of camera fixes, the blurry camera issue has been resolved while shooting in full screen. At the same time, the company claims that the stability of camera too has been improved. Lastly, the Dialer UI display effect has been optimised.

In terms of software updates, the phased rollout will be made, to check the stability of the optimisations concerned.

Various media reports suggest after making sure there are no critical bugs, it will be pushed to a broader audience in Asia, Europe and Americas. If you have not received the update, then it must come in the coming days and weeks.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma