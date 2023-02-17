Oneplus 11R Won't Be Receiving Four Android Updates; Here's Why

CHINESE smartphone manufacturer OnePlus earlier this month launched the much-anticipated OnePlus 11 series globally. With the launch OnePlus announced that the new smartphone series will get four years of Android support, meaning that the users will get four Android OS updates. OnePlus 11R, the India-exclusive model was expected to be among the beneficiaries of the extended update cycle and get updates till Android 17.

However, the company has now clarified that the OnePlus 11R will not get the same Android update benefits as the other versions of the OnePlus 11 series. Responding to a Twitter user (@uknowSai), OnePlus Support - the official voice of OnePlus -- tweeted, "For #OnePlus11R, the device will receive 3 years of android updates and 4 years of security updates."

Hi! We would like to clarify about our previous tweet, we offer 4 years of android updates and 5 years of security updates on selected devices. For #OnePlus11R, the device will receive 3 years of android updates and 4 years of security updates. Apologies for the miscommunication. — OnePlus Support (@OnePlus_Support) February 15, 2023

The company clarified that 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security updates are offered only on selected devices. This came as a clarification to the hanging question mark on updates before the start of the sale which is likely to affect the buying decisions of Indian consumers.

OnePlus 11R Specifications:

The display on the OnePlus 11R is a 6.74-inch super fluid AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Coming to performance, it is equipped with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and is available in two storage (128GB/256GB UFS 3.1)and RAM(8GB/16GB LPDDR5X) options.

The phone is equipped with Oxygen OS based on Android 13 out of the box. The battery capacity is 5000 mAh with a 100W SUPERVOOC charger in the box. Optics on the 11R includes a 50MP main +8MP ultra-wide + 2 MP Macro lens. On the front is a 16 MP selfie shooter. For good connectivity, it has nine 5G bands, Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.3.

OnePlus 11R Price:

Launched on February 7, the OnePlus 11R is slated to go on sale on February 28 and can be pre-ordered from February 21. The phone can be purchased at online stores, Amazon India and other online and offline channels. The 8GB+128GB is priced at Rs. 39,999 and 16GB+256GB for Rs. 44,999.