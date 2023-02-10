OnePlus 11R Vs OnePlus 10R: How The New Generation 'R' Model Is Different | Explained

The Chinese consumer electronic gadgets maker OnePlus for a surprise has launched the next generation ‘R’ version along with the flagship OnePlus 11 5G at an event held in New Delhi. The event also witnessed the launch of plenty of new gadgets including the first-ever tablet, next-generation smart television, and a few more things. However, the OnePlus 11R became the highlight of the event after the pricing of Rs 39,999 was revealed.

OnePlus 11R VS OnePlus 10R:

OnePlus 11R and OnePlus 10R are both high-end devices; they differ in terms of their specs, features, and price. Here's a comparison of the two devices to help you decide which one you should buy.

Design:

In terms of design, both the OnePlus 11R and the OnePlus 10R have not so similar look and feel. The OnePlus 11R comes with minimalist aesthetic and clean lines with a new camera bump and can be called a OnePlus 11 clone. However, the OnePlus 10R gets a slightly older look with a triple camera setup at the back with a matte finish. Interestingly, the new-gen OnePlus 11R gets a heavier body compared to its predecessor.

Display:

The OnePlus 11R features a larger, 6.74-inch OLED display with a higher resolution of 1240 x 2772. In comparison, the OnePlus 10R has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 FHD+ display. Both displays have a high refresh rate of 120Hz and offer an immersive viewing experience.

Performance:

When it comes to performance, the OnePlus 11R is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, while the OnePlus 10R is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is the last generation but has a decent chipset by Qualcomm, offering improved performance, graphics, and energy efficiency compared to the Dimensity 8100.

Speaking of the battery, the OnePlus 11R and the OnePlus 10R get a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support. The OnePlus 11R gets a 100W fast charging option which helps it in taking a lead from OnePlus 10R with 80W.

Camera:

The all-new OnePlus 11R gets a 50 MP Sony IMX890 which helps the user take sharper and crisper shots as compared to the 50 MP IMX766 sensor offered with the OnePlus 10R. The difference will likely be less noticeable on the secondary lenses and the selfie snapper - both phones include 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro cameras at the rear, and a 16MP selfie camera upfront.

OnePlus 11R vs OnePlus 10R: Verdict

In conclusion, the OnePlus 11R is the superior alternative, with superior performance, display, camera, and battery life. However, if you're on a tight budget, the OnePlus 10R is a terrific option, with many of the same features at a slightly lower price. Finally, the choice between the two will be determined by your money, priorities, and personal preferences.