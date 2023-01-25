OnePlus 11R Likely To Debut At Upcoming 'Cloud 11' Event Next Month: Report

OnePlus seems to have scheduled a treat for its fans in India. The Chinese technology company has already announced OnePlus 11, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, and now an Amazon notification says that the company is also launching the OnePlus 11R 5G. The poster mentions ‘The Shape Of Power’ is launching on February 7, 2023, at 7.30 PM.

However, there is no official confirmation about the sale of this smartphone by the company. While the official social media posts do not even highlight the smartphone. However, there are several reports surfacing online about the arrival of the same phone as the OnePlus Ace 2 moniker in China.

OnePlus 11R 5G Specifications (Rumoured):

The OnePlus 11R 5G can make its debut with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate panel of 120Hz and curved edges. It is also expected that the smartphone would make an entry with OxygenOS 13-based Android 13.

Additionally, it is also expected that the phone would arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset paired with LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W charging.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 11 R could sport an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel primary shooter along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera lens, and a 16-MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus 11R 5G Price (Expected):

The phone could get two trims with 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB of storage and 16 GB of RAM with 512 GB of storage. The base trim would be priced at around Rs 35,000- Rs 40,000 and the top-notch variant could cost around Rs 40,000 - Rs 45,000.