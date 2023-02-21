OnePlus 11R India Pre-Bookings Open Today: Check Prices And Exciting Offers Here

CHINESE consumer electronic brand OnePlus has announced that Indian potential buyers can pre-book the mid-range OnePlus 11R starting today. The company has launched the device along with the flagship OnePlus 11, OnePlus Pad, and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 series at the Cloud 11 event held in New Delhi.

OnePlus 11R 5G Specifications:

The all-new OnePlus 11R 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch OLED display with 2772 X 1240 pixels inspired by its elder sibling OnePlus 11. The phone gets a refresh rate panel of 120 Hz, a resolution of 2772 X 1240 pixels, and a peak brightness of 1450 nits. Under the handset, the company has offered the last generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor which comes paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 256 GB storage option. The device runs on the latest Oxygen OS 13 which is based on Android 13.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 100-watt SuperVOOC S fast charging support. With this, the company has claimed that the phone can get fully charged in just 25 minutes.

In terms of optics, the smartphone features a 50 MP Sony IMX890 primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 120° field of view, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone gets a 16MP camera.

OnePlus 11R 5G Price In India And Offers:

The OnePlus 11R 5G was launched at a price of Rs 39,999. The company has announced that the buyers will get the OnePlus Buds Z2 worth Rs 5,999 for free if the phone is pre-booked. The smartphone is available on Amazon, OnePlus’s official site, and retail stores. Additionally, the buyers can also avail of a discount of Rs 1,000 if they use ICICI Bank and Citibank cards.