OnePlus 11R Design Leaked Ahead Of February 7 Launch; See First Pics Here

The Chinese technology company which is going to organise its mega event ‘Cloud 11’ in which it is going to launch the next generation flagship OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R in India among many other products has now become subject to leak.

The renders of the OnePlus 11R which came as a surprise for everyone around the world have been leaked and surfaced online. The smartphone which is expected to make a debut with the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset will reportedly be launched in two colours. This came after the India-based tipster shared the renders of the upcoming phone on the social media platform.

OnePlus 11R Design:

The upcoming OnePlus 11R would borrow the design from its elder sibling, the OnePlus 11. Given the phone would make its debut in two colours- Galactic Silver and one more. The smartphone is also expected to get a curved display along with a centered punch-hole notch. However, one could easily see the bezels on the front side. On the rear side, the smartphone will get a triple camera setup placed in a circular glossy frame with a LED flash.

OnePlus 11R Specifications:

The OnePlus 11R is likely to get a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K pixel resolution. The smartphone could get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with a massive battery pack of 5,000 mAh (with fast charging support) and a standard 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage configuration. Additionally, the smartphone will get a signature alert slider and is likely to get an IR blaster this time.

As seen in the renders, the smartphone will get the rear camera setup without the Hasselblad branding (unlike OnePlus 11). However, we will have to wait to get the exact specifications of the camera sensors.

OnePlus 11R Price: (Rumoured)

The device could enter India with a price of between Rs 35,000 and Rs 45,000. However, the company has not any official statements regarding the same.