OnePlus 11 To Begin Sale In China Month Before Global Launch; Check Official Dates Here

The Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus, which is scheduled to introduce its most recent flagship, the OnePlus 11 series, in February 2023, has revealed that it will introduce its flagship in China one month earlier. This means the OnePlus fans will get to see the phone's release on January 7th, 2023 in China.

Notably, the company has earlier announced that it would be launching the flagship OnePlus 11 with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS globally including India on February 7, 2023. The company is expected to launch the phone with only one trim and has dropped the ‘Pro’ trim due to an unknown reason which means the OnePlus 11 will be a top-end phone with top-notch specifications.

OnePlus 11 Expected Specifications:

The upcoming flagship phone which is all set to make its global entry next year may feature a

OnePlus 11 RAM and storage 6.7-inch QHD+ 3D curved AMOLED along with the 120 Hz refresh rate panel. The phone is expected to be powered by the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with (up to) 16 GB RAM and 512 GB ROM. Adding on to that, the phone would run on Android 13 based latest ColorOS 13 skin. Under the hood, the phone is said to run on a 5,000mAh battery with 100 W fast charging support via a USB Type-C port.

In terms of optics, the phone may feature a 50MP primary shooter, with a 48 MP and 32 MP lens making it a triple camera setup at the back. For selfies and video calls, the phone may feature a 16MP front camera.

The company recently revealed the storage options on the poster. It is confirmed that the phone will have up to 512GB of UFS4.0 storage and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. According to reports, the phone's base model has 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.