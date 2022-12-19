OnePlus 11 Officially Teased, To Feature Triple Camera Setup; Details Inside

The phone will feature a triple camera setup along with hassleblad for better outputs.

Oneplus, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer has officially teased its upcoming flagship model, the OnePlus 11. Notably, on December 17 at 2:30 PM local time, the company held an event in China where it tweaked some of the details of its upcoming smartphone by releasing a trailer.

Looking at the trailer, it is evident that the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup with a punch-hole front camera design. The company teased the phone with a classic Black colour glossy finish.

Furthermore, the company is said to be bringing only one trim and may discontinue the existing 'Pro' trims for at least this series. The OnePlus 11 will be the only high-end model available for purchase.

According to recent leaks, the OnePlus 11 will have a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate panel of 120Hz. The device is said to be equipped with the most recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor. The phone will also include Snapdragon Elite Gaming technology, as well as an Adreno GPU, which the company claims will provide 25% better gaming performance.

The phone is tipped to feature a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. According to a report, the phone may support 100 Watts of fast charging along with the 5V/2A and 5-11V/9.1A power output and will run on the latest Android 13 OS.

In terms of optics, the phone may feature a 50MP primary shooter with a 48MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2x 32MP telephoto lens.

The company is expected to launch the latest smartphone series in China first. However, no official statements on the price, date, availability, and its launch in India have been made.