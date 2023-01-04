OnePlus 11 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC In China; Will It Carry Same Processor In India?

The China-based technology company OnePlus, in an online event has launched its much-awaited flagship phone, the OnePlus 11 along with OnePlus Buds Pro 2, in China. Notably, the phone is offered with a lot of improvements including the addition of the latest Qualcomm mobile chipset.

The camera and connectivity options on the phone have also undergone some significant improvements, and both are now standard.

OnePlus 11 Specifications:

The OnePlus 11 sports a 6.7-inch centred punch-hole Samsung E4 AMOLED display along with a refresh rate panel of up to 120Hz and Dolby Vision. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor which is by far the fastest and will boot on the OxygenOS 13 based on the latest Android 13. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 100W fast wired charging.

In terms of design, the OnePlus 11 features a metal frame with a glass sandwich built and IP54 certification for splash resistance.

The device has dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, NFC, and USB Type-C as standard connectivity features. Dual stereo speakers and a bionic vibration motor are also included.

Speaking of the optics, the smartphone features a triple camera rear setup along with an OIS-assisted 50 MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX581 secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens and autofocus support for macro vision, and a 32MP Sony IMX709 RGBW tertiary sensor with a 2x telephoto lens. On the front, it has a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Looking at the history of OnePlus phones, it is expected that the phone will make a global entry with same specifications.

OnePlus 11 Price:

The much-awaited smartphone was launched in two colour shades namely- Emerald Green and Volcanic Black colour options. The OnePlus 11 is available in three trims- 12GB + 256GB – ¥3,999 (Rs 48,135), 16GB + 256GB – ¥4,399 (Rs. 52,950), and 16GB + 512GB – ¥4,899 (Rs 58,944.65).

Notably, the OnePlus 11 global launch is scheduled for February 7.