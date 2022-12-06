OnePlus 11 First Look Leaked Ahead Of Launch; See Pictures Here

The OnePlus 11 flagship, which the Chinese manufacturer expects to release early next year, has been the subject of numerous leaks. The highly anticipated phone's renders have reportedly appeared online. The public has been given access to the leaked renders of the phone by Steve H. McFly (OnLeaks) and GadgetGang.

Looking at the picture, the phone is featuring a huge circular camera bump along with all the camera sensors and flashlights. Hasselblad, a leading manufacturer of digital medium format cameras and lenses is set to power the camera of the handset. The smartphone’s rear body appears to be a matter of finish along with the glossy camera bump giving it an appealing look. The renders have been unveiled with the two colour shades of the phone Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black. However, no official statement about the render or colours has been confirmed by the company.

OnePlus 11 Expected Specifications:

OnePlus 11 may feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen along with a refresh rate panel of 120Hz. The phone is said to be powered by the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset in collaboration with Adreno GPU and Kryo CPU with up to 40 percent better power efficiency. The OnePlus 11 will run on the Android 13 and is expected to come with 16GB of RAM and 256GB ROM and will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery along with 100-watt fast charging support.

Talking about the optics, the phone is expected to feature a triple camera including a 50 MP primary shooter, 48 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 32MP telephoto lens. The phone would feature a punch-hole design front camera.

OnePlus 11 Expected Price:

The phone might launch next year with an expected price of Rs 60,000 in India. The company has not confirmed about the colour variants.