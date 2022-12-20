OnePlus 11 And Buds Pro 2 To Launch In February Next Year | All You Need To Know

Oneplus has officially announced the date on social media plaftorms on which it is going to launch its upcoming OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

By Ashish Singh
Tue, 20 Dec 2022 11:14 AM IST
Minute Read
OnePlus has officially announced the date on which it is going to launch the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

After multiple leaks and renders surfacing online, OnePlus has now officially announced that it would be launching the upcoming flagship OnePlus 11 on February 7 in an event that is going to be held in New Delhi. The company has also announced that it would be unveiling OnePlus Buds Pro 2 along with the flagship smartphone.

This happened following the company's official phone tease at a Chinese event, which was followed by social media posts on Instagram and Twitter. The business has now made it clear that the smartphone will be released in India the following year.

With several reports floating online, the company is expected to launch only a single trim and is said to drop the Pro variant from the OnePlus 11 series. This means the OnePlus 11 will be a single variant with top-notch features, an excellent display, and the Hasselblad collaborated camera.

OnePlus 11 Expected Specifications:

The Oneplus 11 is expected to come up with a QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a pretty bright display. With this, the leaks also suggest that it would be powered by the latest version of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor. Adding on to that, the phone is likely to feature an Elite Gaming technology, Adreno GPU for enhanced gaming performance. The phone could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 100 Watts of fast charging along with the 5V/2A and 5-11V/9.1A power output.

Talking about the camera, the phone is expected to feature a 50MP primary shooter with a 48MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2x 32MP telephoto lens.

OnePlus 11 Expected Price And Availability:

The company has made no official statement about the price and availability of the smartphone and the fans would have to wait till February 7 to get the official price and get to know when and where the phone would be available for purchase.

