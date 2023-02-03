OnePlus 11 5G To Launch On Feb 7; Check All Leaked Details Of The Upcoming Flagship Phone

The Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus, which is owned by BBK Technologies, is preparing to unveil the OnePlus 11 5G, its next-generation flagship phone, on February 7 along with next-generation TV, new Buds Pro, and more gadgets. Everything, including the pricing, features, and design, has been reportedly leaked online.

Here is a list of specifications that we think the OnePlus 11 5G would offer:

OnePlus 11 Specifications:

According to the rumours, OnePlus 11 would be offered with the same specifications as the China trim. Even the design and other specifications are expected to be offered the same as the Chinese version.

The OnePlus 11 is said to include a 6.7-inch QHD+ E4 OLED LTPO 3.0 display with a refresh rate panel of 120 Hz. The phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm's recently introduced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, along with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Surprisingly, the phone may lose the Pro trim this fall. The phone could include a 5,000mAh battery and support for 100W fast charging.

Speaking of the camera, the OnePlus 11 could get a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary shooter along with the 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle lens and 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 2x telephoto camera.

OnePlus 11 Price In India:

The entry-level variant with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is anticipated to cost Rs 61,999. However, OnePlus has not revealed the price as of now. The OnePlus 11 has already made its debut in China at a price of Yuan 3999, which is around Rs 48,900 in Indian currency.

The phone will be officially available for purchase on Amazon and is expected to go on sale starting from February 14 with early access to the consumers from February 11.