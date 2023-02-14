OnePlus 11 5G Sale Begins Today; Check Exciting Offers And Discounts Here

THE SALE of the recently launched flagship smartphone OnePlus 11 5G has officially started on the company’s website, e-commerce platforms, and offline retail channel partners. The phone was launched on February 7 along with plenty of other gadgets including the company’s first-ever tablet, keyboard, buds pro 2, and a next-generation flagship TV.

OnePlus 11 5G Exciting Offers:

The OnePlus 11 5G gets two trims in India, one with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 56,999, and other with the 16GB RAM with 256GB storage for Rs 61,999. The phone is available with an exchange offer and an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on using an ICICI Bank credit card or Netbanking.

Other advantages of buying the OnePlus 11 5G include a free six-month Spotify Premium subscription as well as an additional 100GB of Google One subscription for a six-month term.

One can get a Rs 6,000 exchange bonus by swapping their old OnePlus and Apple 4G devices at the time of purchase.

OnePlus 11 5G Specifications:

The recently added OnePlus 11 5G gets a massive 6.7-inch QHD+ Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with a refresh rate panel of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the current favourite Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset paired with Adreno 740 GPU. The phone is powered by up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a huge 5,000mAh battery with 100-watt SuperVOOC fast charging support. The OnePlus 11 5G runs on the Oxygen OS 13 based on Android 13.

In terms of camera, the phone packs a 50 MP Sony IMX890 primary shooter along with 48MP Sony IMX58 ultra-wide camera and 32MP portrait lens. The phone comes with optical image stabilisation for taking less shaky shots. For selfies and video calls, the phone gets a 16 MP front camera.