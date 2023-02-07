Cloud 11 Event: OnePlus 11 5G Debuts With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset And Improved Camera; Check Price, Specifications Here

OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone maker, has officially launched its flagship OnePlus 11 5G in its Cloud 11 event held in Aerocity, New Delhi. The phone features Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 gen 2 chipset with a triple camera in collaboration with Hasselblad. Notably, the company calls it ‘Shape of Power’.

Furthermore, the company has also planned to launch a series of new gadgets including a flagship TV, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and first ever tablet.

OnePlus 11 5G Specifications:

The all new flagship OnePlus 11 5G gets a 6.7-inch QHD+ E4 OLED display with a refresh rate panel of variable 120Hz refresh rate with LTPO 3.0 technology. With this, the company also offers Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for the protection of screen. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) chipset and octa-core processor paired with up to 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 4.0 storage and 5,000mAh battery with 100W charging support. The smartphone would run on the OxygenOS 13 based on the Android 13.

The company has further announced RAM Vita AI algorithm for better performance, less app kills and claims 50 percent less lags.

Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, colour spectrum are some of the primary sensors available with the phone.

The Hasselblad collaborated OnePlus 11 5G's optics with Turbo HDR include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 2x telephoto camera. On the front, a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and videos is placed.

OnePlus 115G Price In India:

The current flagship OnePlus 11 5G is launched in two different colours including - Titan Black and Eternal Green.

The price of the smartphone starts from Rs. 56,999 for the base trim, while the 16 GB RAM variant costs 61,999 and the pre-booking starts today. The sale would start on February 14, 2023.

The phone will officially be available for purchase on the popular e-commerce website Amazon along with the offline retail stores in the country.