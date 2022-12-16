OnePlus 10T Marvel Special Edition To Launch Soon; Here's What To Expect

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has officially confirmed the launch of its OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition in India. The company has teased the phone by posting pictures on the social media platform.

Taking to social media, the company mentioned “It’s time to unleash the power of Marvel in the palm of your hand with this OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition box, It’s a limited-edition box that’s designed to match the greatness of your favourite superheroes".

Adding on to that, the OnePlus 10T Marvel special edition smartphone will be on sale starting from December 17 to 19 on the OnePlus' Red Cable Club. With this the company has also announced that it would be providing an Iron Man case, Black Panther phone stand and Captain America pop socket in the box as the accessories along with the phone and charger claimed the Shop Disney website.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition features a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED Full-HD+ display along with a 120 Hz refresh rate panel. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with Adreno 730 GPU, the same as the existing OnePlus 10T. The phone will offer 6GB RAM with 256GB internal storage along with a 4,800mAh battery and fast charging support of 150W SUPER VOOC charging. It will run on OxygenOS based on the Android 12 operating system.

In terms of optics, the phone features a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter along with an 8 MP ultra-wide camera and a 2 MP macro sensor. The phone features a 16 MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition will retail for Rs. 58,999 in India, with add-on trims possibly available.