OnePlus 10T 5G And OxygenOS 13 Launched; Know Specs, Features And Prices Here

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus on Wednesday (IST) launched its second flagship smartphone of the year -- OnePlus 10T 5G -- equipped with its brand new operating system -- OxygenOS 13 -- that delivers fast and smooth performance with a stellar design and enhanced safety features. Both products were launched at Gotham Hall in New York City – marking OnePlus’ first in-person launch event for over two years.

“We’re incredibly excited to have launched the OnePlus 10T 5G and OxygenOS 13 with our fans and partners in New York City,” said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus. “The OnePlus 10T 5G takes our signature fast and smooth performance to the next level at an extremely competitive price point and OxygenOS 13 advances our operating system with a burdenless design and expanded features requested by our users – like an improved selection of always-on displays."

About OnePlus 10T 5G:

The OnePlus 10T offers ultimate performance thanks to its combination of a powerful chipset, the largest and most powerful cooling system ever in a OnePlus smartphone, super-fast charging, and much more.

Fast and Smooth Performance

The OnePlus 10T takes fast and smooth performance to the next level with the Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform offering faster CPU and GPU speeds with improved efficiency, up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and the largest, most advanced, and most powerful cooling system ever in a OnePlus device. Combined, these technologies allow you to perform intensive and everyday actions – like playing mobile games or scrolling through social media feeds – faster and for longer, with over 35 apps suspended in the background at once so you can jump between them at rapid speed, picking up exactly where you left off.

Super-Fast Charging

With support for 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition, the OnePlus 10T allows you to spend less time tethered to an outlet and more time using the device the way you want to. 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition delivers up to a day’s power after just 10 minutes of charging, with a full charge – from 1-100% – taking only 19 minutes.

The OnePlus 10T’s charging system is made safe and efficient by a series of technologies, like the Battery Health Engine which extends the lifespan, and preserves the capacity of, the OnePlus 10T’s large 4,800 mAh battery. The OnePlus 10T’s charging system boasts two charging pumps, instead of one on many other smartphones, to deliver faster-charging speeds with greater safety, improved efficiency, and reduced heat.

Stronger Connectivity

A total of 15 antennas form the OnePlus 10T’s 360° antenna system that provides you with stronger Wi-Fi and cellular signals, no matter which orientation you are using the device. A feature called Smart Link works in tandem with the OnePlus 10T’s antenna system to improve upload signals and speed, particularly in areas with high levels of network congestion.

Burdenless Design

The OnePlus 10T advances OnePlus’ burdenless design philosophy with a unibody build – that offers an excellent in-hand feel – and beautiful Moonstone Black and Jade Green colourways. A 6.7-inch display covers the front of the OnePlus 10T and provides an exceptional viewing and user experience with an adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate that also helps to better preserve battery life so you can use the device for longer on a charge. The OnePlus 10T’s display is HDR10+ certified and has native support for 10-bit colour for a richer and more realistic viewing experience.

Triple Camera System

The OnePlus 10T comes with a triple camera system on its rear headlined by the 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), Nightscape 2.0, and improved HDR performance so you can take beautiful shots in bright and low-light conditions. Accompanying the OnePlus 10T’s main camera is an ultra-wide camera and macro camera, allowing you to capture more in every scene and get up close to subjects, respectively.

OnePlus 10T 5G Pricing and Availability:

Starting at INR 49,999 the OnePlus 10T 5G will go on sale starting on August 3 2022. For more information, please visit OnePlus.in. The OnePlus 10T will be available on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Exclusive Stores and partner outlets.

RAM Storage Colors Price Pre-order Sales Date 8 GB 128 GB Moon Black Stone Jade Green INR 49,999 3 August 2022 6 August 2022 12 GB 256 GB INR 54,999 3 August 2022 6 August 2022 16 GB 256 GB INR 55,999 Availability to be announced at a later date

OnePlus 10T 5G Offers:

Users can avail of an instant bank discount of INR 5000, on purchase through ICICI Bank Debit Cards, Credit Cards, and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and across OnePlus Exclusive Stores, and partner stores*. Users opting to purchase the 10T 5G through SBI Debit Card, Credit Card and EMI transactions can also avail of an instant bank discount of INR 5000 on Amazon.in.

Additionally, customers can also avail up to 9 months no cost EMI on the OnePlus 10T 5G, on purchase using ICICI Bank Credit Cards on the OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus Exclusive Stores.

Users can also avail additional exchange bonus worth INR 3000 on Android and iOS devices, on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and Amazon.in. Legacy OnePlus users can also avail an extra INR 5000 added exchange bonus. Customers can also avail benefits worth INR. 1,199 with select Jio prepaid plans and avail cashback benefits of INR 150.

OnePlus 10T 5G buyers can also get the Red Cable Care plan for INR 750 when purchased as a bundle on OnePlus.in & OnePlus Store App and select OnePlus Experience Stores. Get benefits such as 12 months of extended warranty, 120 GB of cloud storage, a dedicated customer helpline & many more exclusive benefits! Offer valid for a limited duration.

Existing Red Cable Club members can save up to INR 1500 using RedCoins on the purchase of the OnePlus 10T on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App. Offer valid till 15 August 2022.

Amazon.in customers will receive an additional Amazon Pay cashback of INR 1000 during the pre-order period starting 9:00 PM IST, on 3 August 2022. Offer valid till 4 August 2022. Users who have pre-ordered the OnePlus 10T 5G, will receive a coupon worth INR 1000 post-delivery. Offer applicable on all OnePlus products on OnePlus.in. The first 1000 customers to purchase the OnePlus 10T 5G on OnePlus Store App stand to receive free OnePlus Gaming Triggers. Offer valid starting 6 August 2022 at 12:00 PM IST.

About OxygenOS 13:

OxygenOS 13 delivers OnePlus’ signature fast and smooth software experience with a stellar Aquamorphic design, enhanced safety, and by taking some of the OnePlus community’s most adored features even further. The latest version of OxygenOS brings an upgraded experience across the board – including improved customization, gaming, and connectivity.

OxygenOS 13 will launch first on the OnePlus 10 Pro, followed by the OnePlus 10T later this year. Other OnePlus devices that will receive OxygenOS 13 include the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord CE 2, and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.