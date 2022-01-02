New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Tech giant OnePlus is going to officially announce the launch date of the OnePlus 10 Pro on January 4. The global availability details will likely come after the launch, whereas the initial details given by the company will be related to the China market.

Ahead of the launch of the device, tipster Ishan Agarwal in a detailed post has revealed the key specifications of the smartphone on Twitter. Apart from tipster Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus has also revealed some of the specifications, such as the LTPO 2.0 display and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset processor.

Leaked features and specifications of OnePlus 10 pro:

As per Ishaan, the OnePlus 10 pro model will have a 6.7-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and quad-HD+ resolution (2560 × 1440 pixels). The smartphone is reported to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging - a first for any OnePlus phone. Apart from that, as mentioned by the smartphone brand, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

While talking about the camera, users might get second-generation Hasselblad cameras. It is expected that the phone will come with a 48-megapixel camera, a 50-megapixel secondary camera, and an 8-megapixel snapper. In front, users might get a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. Further, as per the leak, the smartphone will measure 8.5mm in thickness. The thickness of the OnePlus 10 Pro is slimmer than the OnePlus 9 Pro (8.7mm thickness).

If the leak turns to be true, then the OnePlus 10 Pro will remain thinner than some Android phones such as Galaxy S21 Ultra (8.9mm). However, on price, the information is yet to be revealed by the company as the tipster did not specify the pricing details.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen