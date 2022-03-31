New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus will today launch its flagship smartphone 'OnePlus 10 Pro 5G' in India. Last year, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G phone was launched in China, and the phone was also introduced globally at CES 2022. It is being claimed that OnePlus 10 Pro will be the company's strongest smartphone so far. Let's know the features and the details of live streaming of the phone.

Special Features

The most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset support will be given in the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone. Moreover, the phone will also have a triple rear camera and will get 80W fast charging support.

Launch Date and Other Details

OnePlus 10 pro 5G smartphone will be launched in a virtual event on March 31, 2022, at 7.30 pm. You will be able to see the live streaming of the phone launch on the official YouTube channel of the company.

Specification of OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone will have a 6.7-inch Quad HD Plus Fluid AMOLED display. The screen will come with 120Hz refresh support, and the phone panel will support LPTO technology. The flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset has been used in the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone. The phone will come with 12 GB RAM and a 256 GB storage option. Moreover, the phone will work on Android 12 based out of the box which will get OxygenOS custom user interface support.



Battery of OnePlus Pro 5G

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone will come with 5000mAh battery support. It will get 80W fast charging support and also 50W wireless charging support and reverse charging support will be available.

Camera of OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

Hasselblad powered triple rear camera setup will be given in the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone, and the main camera will be 48MP. Apart from this, 3.3x optical zoom support will be available with 50MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor.

Price of OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (expected)

The price of OnePlus 10 Pro Chinese model starts at CNY 4,699, which roughly translates to Rs 54,500. Based on Chinese pricing, the Indian version of the One Plus 10 Pro is expected to be launched in the range of 55,000.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav