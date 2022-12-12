OnePlus Launches X27 And E24 Computer Monitors In India; Check Specifications And Price Here

OnePlus on Monday unveiled the company's first range of computer displays in India. The two monitors are named OnePlus Monitor X 27 and OnePlus Monitor E 24 and come with 68.5 cm and 60.5 cm screen sizes, respectively.

OnePlus Monitor X 27 marketed as a gaming monitor is launched at a price of Rs 27,999 and will be available for open sale on OnePlus.in from December 15 onwards. On the other hand, the OnePlus E 24 series 24-inch full IPS display panel and its price will be revealed soon. The pricing and sale information for the OnePlus Monitor E 24 will be revealed soon, the company said.

OnePlus Monitor X 27 Specs and Features:

The OnePlus Monitor X 27 comes with a 165Hz refresh rate, which the company claims to offer a fast 1ms response time and ultra-clear images with minimal lags and blurs. According to the brand, the OnePlus Monitor X27 offers a viewing experience with a bright HDR 400 colour offering views from all angles on the wide 178-degree IPS panel.

It also comes with AMD Freesync Premium for the professional-level gaming experience, 2K QHD visual resolution, vivid 10-bit colour and a wide DCI-P3 95 per cent colour gamut, TÃœV Rheinland certification, and type-C port.

Meanwhile, in terms of design, the OnePlus Monitor X 27 offers premium hardware sporting a sturdy metal stand and metal finish that adds to the overall design language. There’s also a multi-angle adjustable stand that can tilt and rotate as the user requires.

OnePlus Monitor E 24 Specs and Features:

The OnePlus Monitor E 24 comes with a full HD display, 75 Hz refresh rate, and adaptive Sync technology offering dynamic frame rate management. It has got 24-inch full HD (1920x1080) LCD IPS display panel with a three-side bezel-less design and a premium metallic stand. The monitor also gets TUV Rheinland certification, a sleek and minimalist design, a sturdy adjustable metal stand, a built-in cable management feature, type-C port connectivity, and much more.

Offers and Discounts On One Plus Monitors:

One Plus as a part of its launch offer, the company is giving an instant bank discount worth Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank credit or debit EMI and Netbanking transactions upon purchase of the OnePlus Monitor X 27 from OnePlus.in. Customers can also avail of a no-cost EMI up to 6 months upon the purchase of the OnePlus Monitor X 27.