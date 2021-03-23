In the launch, three OnePlus phones will be unveiled and the first-ever smartwatch of OnePlus will also be launched in the event.

New Delhi| Jagran Technology Desk: The highly-anticipated OnePlus 9 series is set to launch later today, at a virtual online event. In the launch, three One Plus phones will be unveiled along with the first-ever smartwatch of OnePlus. The phones will be OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R. Isn't it a perfect treat to the OnePlus lovers? Well, adding more details to the fun, let us tell you that the Chinese company has joined hands with Hasselblad cameras of this upcoming OnePlus 9 series, which makes it clear that the latest series of OnePlus 9 will have advanced camera technology.

Where to watch the live stream of the OnePlus 9 series launch?

The trailer will launch on the official YouTube channel of OnePlus. Here check out the link to watch the launch of the OnePlus 9 series.

When will the live streaming of the OnePlus 9 series will begin?

The live streaming of OnePlus 9 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

What is the expected specification of the OnePlus 9 Series?

The OnePlus 9 series is expected to have a Snapdragon 888 processor with a long-lasting battery backup of 4,500 mAh. This series will come with configurations that will have storage of 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.

The display of OnePlus 9 will have a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, OnePlus 9 Pro will have a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED QHD+ display. Talking about the refresh rate of the phone, it will have 120Hz refresh rates.

What are the specifications of the OnePlus Watch?

The OnePlus Watch is expected to have a dial of 46 mm in size. There will be two small buttons on the right side of the watch. The watch will have 110 workout modes, and it will also have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It will have amazing battery life that can last up to seven days.

What will be the price of OnePlus 9 Series?

The price of the OnePlus 9 series is likely to be in this price range-- OnePlus 9R will be priced at ₹39,999, the OnePlus 9 will be priced at ₹49,999 and the OnePlus 9 Pro will be priced at ₹64,999.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma