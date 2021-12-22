New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: One Plus 10 Pro's launch has been finally revealed after months of speculation and leaks on Tuesday. OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau took his social media and confirmed the launch date and wrote, "OnePlus 10 Pro, see you in January".

The new series smartphone of the company One Plus 10 Pro will be launched in January. Although the date has not been announced by the company yet it is likely to be announced soon. The flagship phone is expected to be the company's successor to the One Plus 9 Pro.

As per reports floating on the media, One Plus is planning for a physical launch event for the new phone at CES 2022 in Las Vegas around rumoured sate on January 5. The new OnePlus 10 Pro may come to markets around the globe including India and China after its initial launch.

As per the rumours, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be equipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which was unveiled earlier this week. Check specifications, its features, and expected price in India here:

OnePlus 10 Pro: Specification and features

One Plus 10 Pro likely will sport a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be offered with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage and for the cameras, it could be equipped with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with 3x optical zoom. While at the front, it may get a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

It can also have an IP68-certified build for dust and water resistance and an Android 12-based OxygenOS 12. There may also be support for up to 80W wired charging and up to 50W wireless.

OnePlus 10 Pro Expected India price

One Plus Pro will get launched in January, while the company has not revealed its price range as per speculations the new flagship smartphone by One Plus is likely to be priced a little higher than before, It can be priced as Rs 74,999 in India.

Also, customers must note that this price is based on the pattern of the company as they launched the OnePlus 8 Pro at Rs 54,999 and the OnePlus 9 Pro went on sale for Rs 64,999 with a steep price bump of Rs 10,000

Posted By: Ashita Singh