New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Smart Phone makers One Plus has confirmed the launch of the must-awaited One Plus 10 Pro 5G in India. The smartphone will be unveiled in India, Europe, and North America on March 31 at 7:30 pm IST. One can watch the One Plus 10 Pro launch live on the official website and the YouTube channel.

Along with the flagship phone, One Plus will also launch the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 in the launch event for Indian customers. The press note released by One Plus revealed that One Plus Bullets Wireless Z2 will come with faster charging, longer battery life, and larger drivers for improved sound quality and bass”.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications (Expected)

The One Plus 10 Pro has already been launched in China in January and the same version with slight modifications is expected to hit the Indian market. The One Plus Pro is expected to get a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) curved LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate ranging between 1Hz and 120Hz.

It is also expected to offer a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens for ultra-wide photography, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3.3x optical zoom. The smartphone is also equipped with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor at the front with an f/2.4 aperture lens.

One Plus 10 Pro will offer up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 5G and 4G connectivity LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, as well as a USB Type-C port. The OnePlus 10 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging (wired) and 50W Flash Charge (wireless).

One Plus 10 Pro Price (Expected)

In terms of pricing One Plus, 10 Pro Chinese model starts at CNY 4,699, which roughly translates to Rs 54,500. Based on Chinese pricing, the Indian version of the One Plus 10 Pro is expected to be launched in the range of 55,000.

